IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $175,000 in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,391,000 after purchasing an additional 42,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $534.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

