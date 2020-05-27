IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $175,000 in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 724.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Corecivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Corecivic by 62.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Corecivic by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. Corecivic Inc has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

CXW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

