IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $179,000 Position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60,352 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. Mantech International Corp has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

