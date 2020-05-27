IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,393,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $190.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.31.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

