IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 149.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

