IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 203,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 105,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09.

