IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $86.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

