IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Dean acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $603.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.86. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $39.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $872.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.85 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.19%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. TheStreet cut ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

