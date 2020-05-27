IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,872 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 96,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 24,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.39. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

