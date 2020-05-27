IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,146 Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Amc Networks by 1,858.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amc Networks stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. Amc Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

