IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,326 RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,204 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 16,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

