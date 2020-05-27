IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,868 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Steelcase by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Steelcase by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

