IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBF. Barclays cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,665,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,260,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,178. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

