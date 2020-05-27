IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Powell Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWL. State Street Corp raised its position in Powell Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Powell Industries by 1,836.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Powell Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Powell Industries by 445.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWL. BidaskClub raised Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CJS Securities downgraded Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti upgraded Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Powell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

POWL stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $304.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.29. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

