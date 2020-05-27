IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Select Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Select Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Select Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SEM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NYSE:SEM opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

