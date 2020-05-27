IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FormFactor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $127,110.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,967 shares of company stock worth $1,242,160. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

