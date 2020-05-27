IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 8,063 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

