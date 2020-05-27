Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran Buys 10,000 Shares

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,230.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 813,709 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 178.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.7% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $10,099,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

