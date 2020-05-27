Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $14,762,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

