Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $138.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at $151,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

