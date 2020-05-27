Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 3,018 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 266.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,958 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,900 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

