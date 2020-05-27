Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Stake Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Standpoint Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.