Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Trading 12.5% Higher

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (CVE:GOM) was up 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 35,149 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 48,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project and the May Mac project located in the Greenwood area of British Columbia. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

