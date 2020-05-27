Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Stock Position Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78.

