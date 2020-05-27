Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,144 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,062.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Murdoch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.