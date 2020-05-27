Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1,372.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

