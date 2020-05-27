Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,164 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.66.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,390.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.