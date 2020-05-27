GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

GATX stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. GATX has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,063,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,076,000 after acquiring an additional 96,990 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,773,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,956,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,622,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,484,000 after acquiring an additional 323,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

