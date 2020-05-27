Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Franklin Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:FKWL) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85, approximately 9,004 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 12,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications.

