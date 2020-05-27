Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $35.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of FL stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 81.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,875 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,299 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $72,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 150.0% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

