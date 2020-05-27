First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) shares traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.27, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.