First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,224 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 43,015 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of FV stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $34.07.

