First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.27 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,462 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 23,928 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 657,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 297,050 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,995.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 193,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Several research firms have commented on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Co cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.72.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.