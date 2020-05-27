First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.11.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $193.00 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

