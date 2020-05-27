First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stake Lessened by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,964 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 221.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMBI shares. BidaskClub lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.33. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

