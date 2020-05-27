First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,061,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,017,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,384,000 after acquiring an additional 125,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after acquiring an additional 71,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,128,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,372,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $158,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,736.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $2,259,496. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SITE opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.