First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,425,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average of $83.21. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene bought 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.