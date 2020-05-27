First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,946 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $413,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $156.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.92 and its 200 day moving average is $139.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

