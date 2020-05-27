First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,305 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTF. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 26,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTF opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

