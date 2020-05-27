First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $208,000 Stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 541.5% in the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 152,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 128,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at $214,445. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

NYSE NVT opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

