First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,408,000 after buying an additional 21,578,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,328,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,446,000 after buying an additional 874,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,883,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,113,000 after buying an additional 959,301 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,505,000 after buying an additional 5,991,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,750,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,072,000 after buying an additional 171,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

In other news, Director Vicki U. Booth bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,750 shares of company stock worth $143,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

