First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 7,059 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

HPE opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

