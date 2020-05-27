Fagan Associates Inc. Buys 2,208 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.8% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,372.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

