Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Exelixis worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 961,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,365,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 672,250 shares of company stock valued at $15,460,794. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

