Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Etsy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Etsy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 100,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $53,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,333 shares of company stock worth $21,336,028 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

