ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 8,844 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 26.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,424,000 after purchasing an additional 975,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $104,888,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,083,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 401,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $26,445,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
