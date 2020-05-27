ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 5,276 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,284 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,510,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,134,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,202,000 after buying an additional 526,472 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.