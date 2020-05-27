ETRADE Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NYSE:FND opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $44,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,472,900 shares of company stock worth $276,617,695 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

