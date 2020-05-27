ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,515 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 109.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

