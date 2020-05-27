Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,905 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Essent Group worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Essent Group by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upped their target price on Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NYSE ESNT opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 64.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

